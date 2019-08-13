Reviewing Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (RWGE)’s and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC)’s results

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE) and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 73.50 Capitol Investment Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 highlights Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. and Capitol Investment Corp. IV’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. and Capitol Investment Corp. IV.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.51% of Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. shares and 54.98% of Capitol Investment Corp. IV shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.49% 0.88% 4.15% 5.43% 0% 4.79% Capitol Investment Corp. IV -0.66% -11.36% -12.31% -9.41% -6.6% -9.46%

For the past year Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. had bullish trend while Capitol Investment Corp. IV had bearish trend.

Summary

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Capitol Investment Corp. IV.

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd., a blank check company, intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.