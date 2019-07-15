Reviewing Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (RWGE)’s and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)’s results

Since Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 88.43 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.05 220.87

Table 1 demonstrates Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Boxwood Merger Corp. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.51% of Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. shares and 70.3% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.2% 1.4% 3.56% 4.85% 0% 3.56% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0% 0.89% 1.91% 0% 0% 2.32%

For the past year Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Summary

Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd., a blank check company, intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.