Reviewing Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC)’s and Its Competitors results

As Diversified Machinery company, Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Regal Beloit Corporation has 95.9% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 64.01% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.1% of Regal Beloit Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Diversified Machinery companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Regal Beloit Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regal Beloit Corporation 0.00% 11.00% 5.60% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Regal Beloit Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Regal Beloit Corporation N/A 80 14.71 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

Regal Beloit Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Regal Beloit Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regal Beloit Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.83 2.29 2.56

With consensus target price of $93, Regal Beloit Corporation has a potential upside of 24.68%. As a group, Diversified Machinery companies have a potential upside of 66.89%. Based on the results shown earlier, Regal Beloit Corporation is looking more favorable than its peers, analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Regal Beloit Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regal Beloit Corporation -3.93% -3.03% -5.69% 4.09% -4.82% 13.66% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

For the past year Regal Beloit Corporation has weaker performance than Regal Beloit Corporation’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Regal Beloit Corporation are 2.7 and 1.5. Competitively, Regal Beloit Corporation’s peers have 2.28 and 1.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. Regal Beloit Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regal Beloit Corporation’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Regal Beloit Corporation is 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.58. In other hand, Regal Beloit Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.34 which is 33.94% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Regal Beloit Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Regal Beloit Corporation’s peers beat Regal Beloit Corporation.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial and Industrial Systems segment provides AC and DC motors, and controls; motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers; and starters, contactors, relays, variable frequency drives, and integrated solutions of components. This segment also offers precision stator and rotor kits; hazardous duty motors; and electric generators, automatic transfer switches, power generation and distribution switch gears, and components and system controls. It serves commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); pool and spa; standby and critical power; and oil and gas system markets. The Climate Solutions segment offers motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers, as well as capacitors, precision stators, and rotor sets for residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters, and commercial refrigeration markets. The Power Transmission Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings; conveyor products; disc products, patented diaphragms, gear couplings, couplings and transmission elements, gears, grids, jaws, elastomers, and joints; mechanical power transmission drives, components, and bearings; and worm gearing, shaft mount reducer, helical concentric and right angle, bevel and miter gearing, center pivot gearing, and open gearing products. It serves beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, and aerospace and general industrial markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors. Regal Beloit Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.