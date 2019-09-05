Reviewing Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC)’s and Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)’s results

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) and Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regal Beloit Corporation 79 0.85 N/A 5.41 14.71 Cummins Inc. 161 1.00 N/A 14.81 11.07

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Regal Beloit Corporation and Cummins Inc. Cummins Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Regal Beloit Corporation. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Regal Beloit Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Cummins Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regal Beloit Corporation 0.00% 11% 5.6% Cummins Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 12.9%

Risk and Volatility

Regal Beloit Corporation’s 1.58 beta indicates that its volatility is 58.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Cummins Inc.’s 15.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

2.7 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Regal Beloit Corporation. Its rival Cummins Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1 respectively. Regal Beloit Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cummins Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Regal Beloit Corporation and Cummins Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regal Beloit Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Cummins Inc. 2 3 1 2.17

The upside potential is 29.17% for Regal Beloit Corporation with consensus price target of $93. Competitively the consensus price target of Cummins Inc. is $161, which is potential 4.10% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Regal Beloit Corporation seems more appealing than Cummins Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.9% of Regal Beloit Corporation shares and 84.4% of Cummins Inc. shares. About 1.1% of Regal Beloit Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Cummins Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regal Beloit Corporation -3.93% -3.03% -5.69% 4.09% -4.82% 13.66% Cummins Inc. -6.48% -5.13% -0.89% 12.05% 19.52% 22.72%

For the past year Regal Beloit Corporation was less bullish than Cummins Inc.

Summary

Cummins Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Regal Beloit Corporation.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial and Industrial Systems segment provides AC and DC motors, and controls; motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers; and starters, contactors, relays, variable frequency drives, and integrated solutions of components. This segment also offers precision stator and rotor kits; hazardous duty motors; and electric generators, automatic transfer switches, power generation and distribution switch gears, and components and system controls. It serves commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); pool and spa; standby and critical power; and oil and gas system markets. The Climate Solutions segment offers motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers, as well as capacitors, precision stators, and rotor sets for residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters, and commercial refrigeration markets. The Power Transmission Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings; conveyor products; disc products, patented diaphragms, gear couplings, couplings and transmission elements, gears, grids, jaws, elastomers, and joints; mechanical power transmission drives, components, and bearings; and worm gearing, shaft mount reducer, helical concentric and right angle, bevel and miter gearing, center pivot gearing, and open gearing products. It serves beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, and aerospace and general industrial markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors. Regal Beloit Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.

Cummins Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brand names for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets. This segment also offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines. The Distribution segment distributes parts, engines, and power generation products; and provides service solutions, such as maintenance contracts, engineering services, and integrated products. The Components segment offers emission solutions, including custom engineering systems and integrated controls, oxidation catalysts, particulate filters, selective catalytic reduction systems, and engineered components; and turbochargers for light-duty, mid-range, heavy-duty, and high-horsepower diesel markets. This segment also provides air and fuel filters, fuel water separators, lube and hydraulic filters, coolants, fuel additives, and other filtration systems; and fuel systems for heavy-duty on-highway diesel engine applications, as well as remanufactures fuel systems. The Power Generation segment offers components that back-up and prime power generators, controls, paralleling systems, and transfer switches, as well as A/C generator/alternator products under the Stamford, AVK, and Markon brands. Cummins Inc. sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end users. The company was formerly known as Cummins Engine Company and changed its name to Cummins Inc. in 2001. Cummins Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Columbus, Indiana.