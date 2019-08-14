Reviewing Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC)’s and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX)’s results

Both Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regal Beloit Corporation 80 0.83 N/A 5.41 14.71 Colfax Corporation 27 0.72 N/A 0.71 38.82

Table 1 highlights Regal Beloit Corporation and Colfax Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Colfax Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Regal Beloit Corporation. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Regal Beloit Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regal Beloit Corporation 0.00% 11% 5.6% Colfax Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.58 shows that Regal Beloit Corporation is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Colfax Corporation’s beta is 1.6 which is 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Regal Beloit Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Colfax Corporation which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Regal Beloit Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Colfax Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Regal Beloit Corporation and Colfax Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regal Beloit Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Colfax Corporation 1 1 4 2.67

Regal Beloit Corporation’s upside potential is 32.86% at a $93 average price target. Competitively Colfax Corporation has a consensus price target of $33.5, with potential upside of 31.63%. The data provided earlier shows that Regal Beloit Corporation appears more favorable than Colfax Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Regal Beloit Corporation and Colfax Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.9% and 19.87%. Regal Beloit Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Colfax Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regal Beloit Corporation -3.93% -3.03% -5.69% 4.09% -4.82% 13.66% Colfax Corporation -5.01% 0.25% -7.67% 10.68% -11.54% 32.44%

For the past year Regal Beloit Corporation was less bullish than Colfax Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Regal Beloit Corporation beats Colfax Corporation.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial and Industrial Systems segment provides AC and DC motors, and controls; motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers; and starters, contactors, relays, variable frequency drives, and integrated solutions of components. This segment also offers precision stator and rotor kits; hazardous duty motors; and electric generators, automatic transfer switches, power generation and distribution switch gears, and components and system controls. It serves commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); pool and spa; standby and critical power; and oil and gas system markets. The Climate Solutions segment offers motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers, as well as capacitors, precision stators, and rotor sets for residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters, and commercial refrigeration markets. The Power Transmission Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings; conveyor products; disc products, patented diaphragms, gear couplings, couplings and transmission elements, gears, grids, jaws, elastomers, and joints; mechanical power transmission drives, components, and bearings; and worm gearing, shaft mount reducer, helical concentric and right angle, bevel and miter gearing, center pivot gearing, and open gearing products. It serves beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, and aerospace and general industrial markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors. Regal Beloit Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, manufactures, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves. It markets air and gas handling products under Howden brand name; and fluid-handling products under Allweiler and Imo brand names. This segment sells its products and services directly, as well as through independent representatives and distributors to customers in the power generation, oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, marine, general industrial, and other end markets. It also provides repair and retrofit services for valves and products manufactured by other valve suppliers; and lubrication system equipment and services, including LubriMist oil mist generators, Mistlock bearing lubrication cartridges, and ThermoJet oil purifiers, as well as various services, such as high velocity oil flushing, leakage oil reclamation, and condition monitoring services. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting and joining steels, aluminum, and other metals and metal alloys. This segment provides welding consumables comprising electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes under the ESAB brand name; and cutting equipment and consumables, and gas control and specialty welding products under the Victor brand name. It sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales to the oil and gas, power generation, wind power, shipbuilding, pipelines, mobile/off-highway equipment, and mining markets. Colfax Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Annapolis Junction, Maryland.