Reviewing Reed’s Inc. (REED)’s and Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) and Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Beverages – Soft Drinks industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s Inc. 3 1.10 N/A -0.46 0.00 Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. 62 0.00 N/A 0.34 182.02

In table 1 we can see Reed’s Inc. and Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) and Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s Inc. 0.00% 522.8% -72.8% Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Reed’s Inc. has a 1.26 beta, while its volatility is 26.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. has a 0.66 beta which is 34.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Reed’s Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. are 1 and 0.8 respectively. Reed’s Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.7% of Reed’s Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.2% of Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. are owned by institutional investors. Reed’s Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 14.9%. Comparatively, 85.5% are Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reed’s Inc. 0% -12.63% -13.56% 31.58% 25% 57% Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. 1.02% -1.93% -4.47% 0.23% -2.45% 0.82%

For the past year Reed’s Inc. was more bullish than Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.

ReedÂ’s, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural non-alcoholic carbonated soft drinks, Kombucha, candies, and ice creams in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include ReedÂ’s ginger brews; VirgilÂ’s root beer and cream sodas; Dr. Better and real cola products, such as ZERO diet sodas; Culture Club Kombucha, a fermented tea; China colas; ReedÂ’s Ginger candy and ice creams; Sonoma Sparkler and other juice based products; and coconut water, yogurt, and fresh juices. The company also provides private label products. ReedÂ’s, Inc. sells its products to natural food stores, mainstream supermarkets and retailers, and bars and restaurants through distributors, internal sales force, and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Original Beverage Corporation and changed its name to ReedÂ’s, Inc. in 2001. ReedÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Los Angeles, California.