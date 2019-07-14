Reviewing Reebonz Holding Limited (RBZ)’s and Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA)’s results

As Specialty Retail Other businesses, Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ) and Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reebonz Holding Limited 5 0.22 N/A -13.33 0.00 Winmark Corporation 171 8.95 N/A 7.30 24.62

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Reebonz Holding Limited and Winmark Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Reebonz Holding Limited and Winmark Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reebonz Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Winmark Corporation 0.00% -207.2% 63.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Reebonz Holding Limited are 0.5 and 0.3 respectively. Its competitor Winmark Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Winmark Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Reebonz Holding Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Reebonz Holding Limited and Winmark Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reebonz Holding Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Winmark Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Reebonz Holding Limited has an average price target of $11, and a 252.56% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.6% of Reebonz Holding Limited shares and 55.8% of Winmark Corporation shares. Reebonz Holding Limited’s share owned by insiders are 43.56%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 27.3% of Winmark Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reebonz Holding Limited -16.53% 18.82% -41.73% -92.53% -92.29% -63.58% Winmark Corporation 3% -2.35% 8.8% 17.13% 33.19% 13.08%

For the past year Reebonz Holding Limited had bearish trend while Winmark Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Winmark Corporation beats Reebonz Holding Limited.

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the PlatoÂ’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names. The companyÂ’s PlatoÂ’s Closet brand stores buy and sell used clothing and accessories for the teenage and young adult market; and Once Upon A Child brand stores buy and sell used and new childrenÂ’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily targeting parents of children ages infant to 12 years. Its Play It Again Sports brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities, such as team sports, fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others; Music Go Round brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories; and Style Encore brand stores buy and sell used womenÂ’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. In addition, the company is also involved in middle-market equipment leasing business focusing on technology-based assets for large and medium-sized businesses; and small-ticket financing business. As of December 31, 2016, it had 1,186 franchised stores. Winmark Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.