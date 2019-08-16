Reviewing Reebonz Holding Limited (RBZ)’s and Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)’s results

Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ) and Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) compete with each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reebonz Holding Limited 5 0.12 N/A -13.33 0.00 Tractor Supply Company 101 1.46 N/A 4.38 24.84

Table 1 demonstrates Reebonz Holding Limited and Tractor Supply Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reebonz Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Tractor Supply Company 0.00% 36.2% 14.5%

Liquidity

Reebonz Holding Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Tractor Supply Company which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Tractor Supply Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Reebonz Holding Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Reebonz Holding Limited and Tractor Supply Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reebonz Holding Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Tractor Supply Company 0 1 4 2.80

Reebonz Holding Limited has a consensus price target of $11, and a 554.76% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Tractor Supply Company is $117, which is potential 17.75% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Reebonz Holding Limited looks more robust than Tractor Supply Company as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 22% of Reebonz Holding Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 85.5% of Tractor Supply Company are owned by institutional investors. Reebonz Holding Limited’s share held by insiders are 43.56%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Tractor Supply Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reebonz Holding Limited -6.59% -36.07% -65.57% -78.48% -96.93% -85.52% Tractor Supply Company -3.27% -1.63% 7.76% 21.41% 40.56% 30.41%

For the past year Reebonz Holding Limited has -85.52% weaker performance while Tractor Supply Company has 30.41% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Tractor Supply Company beats Reebonz Holding Limited.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. As of January 26, 2017, it operated 1,600 retail stores in 49 states. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, DelÂ’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense names. It also operates an e-commerce Website, TractorSupply.com. The company sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Tractor Supply Company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.