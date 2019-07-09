Reviewing Reebonz Holding Limited (RBZ)’s and The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS)’s results

Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ) and The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS), both competing one another are Specialty Retail Other companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reebonz Holding Limited 5 0.19 N/A -13.33 0.00 The Container Store Group Inc. 7 0.42 N/A 0.28 29.57

Table 1 highlights Reebonz Holding Limited and The Container Store Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Reebonz Holding Limited and The Container Store Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reebonz Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0% The Container Store Group Inc. 0.00% 2.2% 0.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Reebonz Holding Limited are 0.5 and 0.3 respectively. Its competitor The Container Store Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. The Container Store Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Reebonz Holding Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Reebonz Holding Limited and The Container Store Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reebonz Holding Limited 0 0 1 3.00 The Container Store Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Reebonz Holding Limited is $11, with potential upside of 211.61%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.6% of Reebonz Holding Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 78.8% of The Container Store Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 43.56% of Reebonz Holding Limited’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of The Container Store Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reebonz Holding Limited -16.53% 18.82% -41.73% -92.53% -92.29% -63.58% The Container Store Group Inc. -8.93% -3.77% 29.73% 34.21% 25.73% 71.07%

For the past year Reebonz Holding Limited had bearish trend while The Container Store Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

The Container Store Group Inc. beats Reebonz Holding Limited on 8 of the 9 factors.

The Container Store Group, Inc. engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including bath, box, closets, collections, containers, gift packaging, hooks, kitchen, laundry, office, shelving, storage, trash, and travel, as well as elfa branded products. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, such as closets, kitchens, offices, and garages, as well as made-to-measure sliding doors. As of April 1 2017, it operated 86 stores. The company also offers its products directly to customers through its Website and call center, as well as sells to various retailers and distributors, and on a wholesale basis. The Container Store Group, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.