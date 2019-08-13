Reviewing Reebonz Holding Limited (RBZ)’s and National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)’s results

Since Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ) and National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) are part of the Specialty Retail Other industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reebonz Holding Limited 5 0.13 N/A -13.33 0.00 National Vision Holdings Inc. 30 1.48 N/A 0.19 163.68

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Reebonz Holding Limited and National Vision Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Reebonz Holding Limited and National Vision Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reebonz Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0% National Vision Holdings Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 0.9%

Liquidity

Reebonz Holding Limited has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, National Vision Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. National Vision Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Reebonz Holding Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Reebonz Holding Limited and National Vision Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reebonz Holding Limited 0 0 1 3.00 National Vision Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Reebonz Holding Limited’s upside potential is 504.40% at a $11 average target price. On the other hand, National Vision Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 20.52% and its average target price is $37. The information presented earlier suggests that Reebonz Holding Limited looks more robust than National Vision Holdings Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22% of Reebonz Holding Limited shares and 0% of National Vision Holdings Inc. shares. Reebonz Holding Limited’s share owned by insiders are 43.56%. Competitively, National Vision Holdings Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reebonz Holding Limited -6.59% -36.07% -65.57% -78.48% -96.93% -85.52% National Vision Holdings Inc. -1.59% 5.97% 17.87% 0.7% -21.3% 12.14%

For the past year Reebonz Holding Limited had bearish trend while National Vision Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

National Vision Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Reebonz Holding Limited.