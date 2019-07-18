Reviewing Reebonz Holding Limited (RBZ)’s and JRjr33 Inc. (:)’s results

Since Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ) and JRjr33 Inc. (:) are part of the Specialty Retail Other industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reebonz Holding Limited 5 0.20 N/A -13.33 0.00 JRjr33 Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Reebonz Holding Limited and JRjr33 Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Reebonz Holding Limited and JRjr33 Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reebonz Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0% JRjr33 Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Reebonz Holding Limited and JRjr33 Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reebonz Holding Limited 0 0 1 3.00 JRjr33 Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 288.69% for Reebonz Holding Limited with consensus target price of $11.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.6% of Reebonz Holding Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 15% of JRjr33 Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 43.56% of Reebonz Holding Limited’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 55.28% of JRjr33 Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reebonz Holding Limited -16.53% 18.82% -41.73% -92.53% -92.29% -63.58% JRjr33 Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Reebonz Holding Limited beats JRjr33 Inc.

JRjr33, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates direct-to-consumer brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Gourmet Food, Home DÃ©cor, Nutritional and Wellness, Publishing and Printing, and Other. The company offers hand-crafted baskets and a line of products for the home, including pottery, cleaning, health, beauty, home, and outdoor products; hand-crafted spices, oils, and other food products; nutritional supplements and skin care products; gourmet food products; stationery and paper products; and vinyl expressions for display on walls, as well as other household products through a network of independent sales representatives. It also publishes a monthly magazine that references events and attractions, entertainment and recreation, and people and community in Northeast Pennsylvania; and provides marketing and creative services to various companies, including creating brochures, sales materials, Websites, and other communications for independent sales representatives and ultimate customers. The company was formerly known as CVSL Inc. and changed its name to JRjr33, Inc. in March 2016. JRjr33, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.