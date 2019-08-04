Reviewing Reebonz Holding Limited (RBZ)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ) and its competitors on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22% of Reebonz Holding Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.82% of all Specialty Retail Other’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.56% of Reebonz Holding Limited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.14% of all Specialty Retail Other companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Reebonz Holding Limited and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reebonz Holding Limited 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 6.36% 31.45% 9.07%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Reebonz Holding Limited and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Reebonz Holding Limited N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 354.16M 5.57B 34.74

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Reebonz Holding Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reebonz Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.35 3.42 2.57

The competitors have a potential upside of 47.33%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Reebonz Holding Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reebonz Holding Limited -6.59% -36.07% -65.57% -78.48% -96.93% -85.52% Industry Average 3.75% 6.75% 15.41% 19.94% 24.02% 28.75%

For the past year Reebonz Holding Limited has -85.52% weaker performance while Reebonz Holding Limited’s peers have 28.75% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Reebonz Holding Limited are 0.5 and 0.3. Competitively, Reebonz Holding Limited’s competitors have 1.66 and 1.05 for Current and Quick Ratio. Reebonz Holding Limited’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Reebonz Holding Limited.

Dividends

Reebonz Holding Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Reebonz Holding Limited’s peers beat Reebonz Holding Limited on 4 of the 4 factors.