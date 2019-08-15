Reviewing Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT)’s and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)’s results

Since Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwood Trust Inc. 16 7.24 N/A 1.07 15.81 Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 4 33.56 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Redwood Trust Inc. and Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Redwood Trust Inc. and Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwood Trust Inc. 0.00% 9% 1.2% Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 0.00% -14.1% -3.5%

Risk and Volatility

Redwood Trust Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.7 beta. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 0.17 beta which makes it 83.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Redwood Trust Inc. and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwood Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Redwood Trust Inc. has an average price target of $18, and a 5.94% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.17% of Redwood Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 56.6% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.5% of Redwood Trust Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.4% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Redwood Trust Inc. 1.32% 4.06% 3.68% 5.75% 1.26% 12.28% Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 3.7% 8.53% 4.74% -3.23% -34.38% -3.23%

For the past year Redwood Trust Inc. has 12.28% stronger performance while Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has -3.23% weaker performance.

Summary

Redwood Trust Inc. beats Trinity Place Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Investments, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Commercial. The Residential Investments segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; residential loans held for investment; mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans; and derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit, which acquires residential loans from third-party originators for sale, securitization, or transfer to investment portfolio. This segment also includes derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Commercial segment consists of investments in multi-family securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, as well as one remaining commercial loan investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.