Reviewing Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT)’s and STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) and STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwood Trust Inc. 16 7.00 N/A 1.09 14.78 STORE Capital Corporation 33 13.67 N/A 0.84 40.33

Table 1 demonstrates Redwood Trust Inc. and STORE Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. STORE Capital Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Redwood Trust Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Redwood Trust Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of STORE Capital Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwood Trust Inc. 0.00% 11.4% 1.7% STORE Capital Corporation 0.00% 5.7% 3.1%

Risk and Volatility

Redwood Trust Inc. has a 0.72 beta, while its volatility is 28.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. STORE Capital Corporation’s 66.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.34 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Redwood Trust Inc. and STORE Capital Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwood Trust Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 STORE Capital Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Redwood Trust Inc. has a 8.03% upside potential and an average target price of $17.75. Meanwhile, STORE Capital Corporation’s consensus target price is $36, while its potential upside is 4.59%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Redwood Trust Inc. is looking more favorable than STORE Capital Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Redwood Trust Inc. and STORE Capital Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.9% and 93%. About 0.3% of Redwood Trust Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, STORE Capital Corporation has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Redwood Trust Inc. -2.18% -0.25% 1.57% -3.92% -0.74% 7.3% STORE Capital Corporation 2.72% 1.74% 6.56% 13.35% 31.63% 19.96%

For the past year Redwood Trust Inc. has weaker performance than STORE Capital Corporation

Summary

STORE Capital Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Redwood Trust Inc.

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Investments, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Commercial. The Residential Investments segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; residential loans held for investment; mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans; and derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit, which acquires residential loans from third-party originators for sale, securitization, or transfer to investment portfolio. This segment also includes derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Commercial segment consists of investments in multi-family securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, as well as one remaining commercial loan investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.

STORE Capital Corporation is a privately owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets. It primarily invests in single-tenant properties including chain restaurants, supermarkets, drugstores and other retail, service and distribution facilities. It was formerly known as STORE Capital. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.