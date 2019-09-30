Reviewing Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT)’s and MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB)’s results

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) and MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwood Trust Inc. 17 30.08 96.34M 1.07 15.81 MFA Financial Inc. 25 0.00 447.12M 0.67 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Redwood Trust Inc. and MFA Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. MFA Financial Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Redwood Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Redwood Trust Inc. and MFA Financial Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwood Trust Inc. 573,452,380.95% 9% 1.2% MFA Financial Inc. 1,755,477,031.80% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Redwood Trust Inc. and MFA Financial Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwood Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MFA Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Redwood Trust Inc. is $18, with potential upside of 9.49%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Redwood Trust Inc. and MFA Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.17% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Redwood Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Redwood Trust Inc. 1.32% 4.06% 3.68% 5.75% 1.26% 12.28% MFA Financial Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Redwood Trust Inc. beats MFA Financial Inc.

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Investments, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Commercial. The Residential Investments segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; residential loans held for investment; mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans; and derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit, which acquires residential loans from third-party originators for sale, securitization, or transfer to investment portfolio. This segment also includes derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Commercial segment consists of investments in multi-family securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, as well as one remaining commercial loan investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.