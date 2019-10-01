Reviewing Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT)’s and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET)’s results

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwood Trust Inc. 17 29.61 96.34M 1.07 15.81 Investors Real Estate Trust 71 -11.21 11.55M -1.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Redwood Trust Inc. and Investors Real Estate Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Redwood Trust Inc. and Investors Real Estate Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwood Trust Inc. 573,793,924.96% 9% 1.2% Investors Real Estate Trust 16,308,952.27% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.7 beta means Redwood Trust Inc.’s volatility is 30.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Investors Real Estate Trust’s 0.91 beta is the reason why it is 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Redwood Trust Inc. and Investors Real Estate Trust are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwood Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Investors Real Estate Trust 0 0 3 3.00

Redwood Trust Inc.’s average price target is $18, while its potential upside is 9.36%. Investors Real Estate Trust on the other hand boasts of a $74.17 average price target and a 0.87% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Redwood Trust Inc. is looking more favorable than Investors Real Estate Trust, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.17% of Redwood Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 63.8% of Investors Real Estate Trust are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Redwood Trust Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Redwood Trust Inc. 1.32% 4.06% 3.68% 5.75% 1.26% 12.28% Investors Real Estate Trust 4.13% 7.65% 6.64% 9.39% 17.62% 29.92%

For the past year Redwood Trust Inc. was less bullish than Investors Real Estate Trust.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Redwood Trust Inc. beats Investors Real Estate Trust.

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Investments, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Commercial. The Residential Investments segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; residential loans held for investment; mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans; and derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit, which acquires residential loans from third-party originators for sale, securitization, or transfer to investment portfolio. This segment also includes derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Commercial segment consists of investments in multi-family securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, as well as one remaining commercial loan investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.