Reviewing RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL)’s and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s results

Both RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 8 29.72 N/A -1.47 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00

Demonstrates RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has an average target price of $17, and a 122.51% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is $27.33, which is potential 207.08% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is looking more favorable than RedHill Biopharma Ltd., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.11% and 14.8%. RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 19.1%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -7.93% 0.3% -13.58% -22.75% -24.34% 19.28% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04%

For the past year RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.