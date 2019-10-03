Reviewing RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL)’s and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s results

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 7 0.00 13.16M -1.47 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 -0.56 28.12M -1.89 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 176,644,295.30% 0% 0% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 231,440,329.22% -46.8% -35.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a 144.96% upside potential and a consensus price target of $17. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $37 average price target and a 207.31% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.11% and 87.9%. 19.1% are RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% are Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -7.93% 0.3% -13.58% -22.75% -24.34% 19.28% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81%

For the past year RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has 19.28% stronger performance while Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.81% weaker performance.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats RedHill Biopharma Ltd. on 6 of the 11 factors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.