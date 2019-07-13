Reviewing RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL)’s and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s results

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 8 27.73 N/A -1.58 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 13 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00

Demonstrates RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Analyst Recommendations

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s upside potential is 122.97% at a $16.5 consensus target price. On the other hand, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s potential upside is 120.51% and its consensus target price is $20. The results provided earlier shows that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. appears more favorable than ProQR Therapeutics N.V., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29.11% and 81%. 19.1% are RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has 20% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -1.91% -12% -10.52% -10.05% 11.92% 38.74% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72%

For the past year RedHill Biopharma Ltd. had bullish trend while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V. on 5 of the 8 factors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.