Reviewing RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL)’s and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)’s results

Both RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 8 27.46 N/A -1.47 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 9 21.27 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and PolarityTE Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and PolarityTE Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and PolarityTE Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a 142.65% upside potential and an average price target of $16.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.11% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 19.1% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -7.93% 0.3% -13.58% -22.75% -24.34% 19.28% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has 19.28% stronger performance while PolarityTE Inc. has -64.71% weaker performance.

Summary

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. beats on 4 of the 6 factors PolarityTE Inc.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.