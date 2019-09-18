Reviewing RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL)’s and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)’s results

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 8 31.03 N/A -1.47 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s upside potential is 122.80% at a $17 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.11% and 3.72% respectively. Insiders held roughly 19.1% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -7.93% 0.3% -13.58% -22.75% -24.34% 19.28% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86%

For the past year RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has 19.28% stronger performance while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.86% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors RedHill Biopharma Ltd. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.