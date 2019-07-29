Reviewing RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL)’s and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s results

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 8 28.29 N/A -1.58 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 142.65% and an $16.5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.11% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares and 23.7% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares. RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 19.1%. Comparatively, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has 28.34% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -1.91% -12% -10.52% -10.05% 11.92% 38.74% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -2.48% -4.07% 5.36% -7.09% -79.37% 45.7%

For the past year RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.