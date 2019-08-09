Reviewing RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL)’s and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s results

Since RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 8 29.96 N/A -1.47 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s average target price is $16.5, while its potential upside is 129.81%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.11% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 19.1% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -7.93% 0.3% -13.58% -22.75% -24.34% 19.28% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08%

For the past year RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has 19.28% stronger performance while Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has -22.08% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors RedHill Biopharma Ltd. beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.