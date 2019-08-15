Reviewing RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL)’s and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)’s results

We are contrasting RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 8 26.65 N/A -1.47 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 8 8.16 N/A -7.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is $16.5, with potential upside of 148.87%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.11% and 8.7% respectively. Insiders owned 19.1% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -7.93% 0.3% -13.58% -22.75% -24.34% 19.28% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors RedHill Biopharma Ltd. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.