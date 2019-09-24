Reviewing RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL)’s and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 8 30.45 N/A -1.47 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 3.19 N/A -0.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and CTI BioPharma Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and CTI BioPharma Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4%

Analyst Ratings

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and CTI BioPharma Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s average price target is $17, while its potential upside is 130.35%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and CTI BioPharma Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 29.11% and 53.9% respectively. About 19.1% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are CTI BioPharma Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -7.93% 0.3% -13.58% -22.75% -24.34% 19.28% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22%

For the past year RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has 19.28% stronger performance while CTI BioPharma Corp. has -0.22% weaker performance.

Summary

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. beats CTI BioPharma Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.