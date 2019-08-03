Reviewing RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL)’s and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 8 28.58 N/A -1.47 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$16.5 is RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 143.36%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.11% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares and 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned 19.1% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -7.93% 0.3% -13.58% -22.75% -24.34% 19.28% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year RedHill Biopharma Ltd. was more bullish than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors RedHill Biopharma Ltd. beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.