Reviewing RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL)’s and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)’s results

Both RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 8 31.17 N/A -1.47 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a consensus price target of $17, and a 123.68% upside potential. Competitively Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $33, with potential upside of 45.63%. The information presented earlier suggests that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. looks more robust than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 29.11% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 19.1% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -7.93% 0.3% -13.58% -22.75% -24.34% 19.28% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has 19.28% stronger performance while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has -19.52% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors RedHill Biopharma Ltd. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.