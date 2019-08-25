Reviewing RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL)’s and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 8 30.06 N/A -1.47 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 40 77.45 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 127.59% and an $16.5 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.11% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares and 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares. About 19.1% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has 4.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -7.93% 0.3% -13.58% -22.75% -24.34% 19.28% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year RedHill Biopharma Ltd. had bullish trend while Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.