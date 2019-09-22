Reviewing Redfin Corporation (RDFN)’s and TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC)’s results

As Internet Information Providers businesses, Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) and TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redfin Corporation 19 2.75 N/A -0.81 0.00 TuanChe Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Redfin Corporation and TuanChe Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Redfin Corporation and TuanChe Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redfin Corporation 0.00% -22.6% -14.8% TuanChe Limited 0.00% -138.5% -21.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Redfin Corporation are 4.7 and 4.4. Competitively, TuanChe Limited has 6.2 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. TuanChe Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Redfin Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Redfin Corporation and TuanChe Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Redfin Corporation 0 4 5 2.56 TuanChe Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 29.95% for Redfin Corporation with consensus target price of $22.3.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Redfin Corporation shares and 1.9% of TuanChe Limited shares. About 3% of Redfin Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of TuanChe Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Redfin Corporation 0.33% 0.56% -9.26% 5.01% -25.64% 25.28% TuanChe Limited 9.05% 42.24% -33.53% -28.88% 0% -32.15%

For the past year Redfin Corporation has 25.28% stronger performance while TuanChe Limited has -32.15% weaker performance.

Summary

Redfin Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors TuanChe Limited.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; and originate mortgages. The company was formerly known as Appliance Computing Inc. and changed its name to Redfin Corporation in May 2006. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.