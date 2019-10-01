Reviewing Redfin Corporation (RDFN)’s and Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s results

We are comparing Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) and Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redfin Corporation 17 -3.49 76.92M -0.81 0.00 Match Group Inc. 80 2.40 53.96M 1.71 43.93

Demonstrates Redfin Corporation and Match Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) and Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redfin Corporation 444,624,277.46% -22.6% -14.8% Match Group Inc. 67,172,911.74% 136.2% 22.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Redfin Corporation are 4.7 and 4.4. Competitively, Match Group Inc. has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Redfin Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Match Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Redfin Corporation and Match Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Redfin Corporation 0 4 5 2.56 Match Group Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

$22.3 is Redfin Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 32.42%. Competitively Match Group Inc. has an average price target of $85, with potential upside of 18.98%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Redfin Corporation seems more appealing than Match Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Redfin Corporation and Match Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 90.2% respectively. Redfin Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 3%. Competitively, Match Group Inc. has 23.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Redfin Corporation 0.33% 0.56% -9.26% 5.01% -25.64% 25.28% Match Group Inc. -3.51% 9.26% 24.57% 43.52% 124.54% 76.03%

For the past year Redfin Corporation was less bullish than Match Group Inc.

Summary

Match Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 13 factors Redfin Corporation.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; and originate mortgages. The company was formerly known as Appliance Computing Inc. and changed its name to Redfin Corporation in May 2006. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products. The company operates in two segments, Dating and Non-dating. It operates a portfolio of approximately 45 brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet, and LoveScout24. The company offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. It also provides various test preparation, academic tutoring, and college counseling services. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.