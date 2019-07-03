Reviewing Red Violet Inc. (RDVT)’s and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s results

We are comparing Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet Inc. 9 6.65 N/A -0.60 0.00 StoneCo Ltd. 28 0.00 N/A 0.46 56.49

In table 1 we can see Red Violet Inc. and StoneCo Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Red Violet Inc. and StoneCo Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet Inc. 0.00% -16.6% -14.8% StoneCo Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Red Violet Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1. Competitively, StoneCo Ltd. has 2.1 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Red Violet Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than StoneCo Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Red Violet Inc. and StoneCo Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Violet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 StoneCo Ltd. 1 0 3 2.75

On the other hand, StoneCo Ltd.’s potential upside is 15.71% and its consensus target price is $33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Red Violet Inc. and StoneCo Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.7% and 74%. Insiders held roughly 13.2% of Red Violet Inc.’s shares. Competitively, StoneCo Ltd. has 26.68% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Violet Inc. 20.48% 36.61% 34.41% 66.39% 76.37% 48.37% StoneCo Ltd. -4.13% -27.09% 22.65% -4.24% 0% 42.14%

For the past year Red Violet Inc. has stronger performance than StoneCo Ltd.

Summary

StoneCo Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Red Violet Inc.

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Red Violet, Inc. (NasdaqCM:RDVT) operates independently of Cogint, Inc. as of March 26, 2018.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.