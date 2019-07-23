Reviewing Red Violet Inc. (RDVT)’s and salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) and salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet Inc. 9 7.09 N/A -0.60 0.00 salesforce.com inc. 156 8.77 N/A 1.49 103.86

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Red Violet Inc. and salesforce.com inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet Inc. 0.00% -16.6% -14.8% salesforce.com inc. 0.00% 8.1% 4.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Red Violet Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1. Competitively, salesforce.com inc. has 0.9 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Red Violet Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than salesforce.com inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Red Violet Inc. and salesforce.com inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Violet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 salesforce.com inc. 0 2 26 2.93

On the other hand, salesforce.com inc.’s potential upside is 15.80% and its consensus target price is $182.61.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.7% of Red Violet Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.5% of salesforce.com inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% are Red Violet Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of salesforce.com inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Violet Inc. 20.48% 36.61% 34.41% 66.39% 76.37% 48.37% salesforce.com inc. -1.15% -3.14% -3.33% 13.25% 21.43% 13.21%

For the past year Red Violet Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than salesforce.com inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors salesforce.com inc. beats Red Violet Inc.

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Red Violet, Inc. (NasdaqCM:RDVT) operates independently of Cogint, Inc. as of March 26, 2018.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.