Reviewing Red Violet Inc. (RDVT)’s and Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)’s results

Both Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) and Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet Inc. 11 6.58 N/A -0.60 0.00 Safe-T Group Ltd 2 1.31 N/A -8.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Red Violet Inc. and Safe-T Group Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Red Violet Inc. and Safe-T Group Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet Inc. 0.00% -16.6% -14.8% Safe-T Group Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Red Violet Inc. and Safe-T Group Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 16.1% and 12.77% respectively. Red Violet Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 4.6% of Safe-T Group Ltd shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Violet Inc. 15.53% 27.66% 93.05% 104.92% 116.85% 134.87% Safe-T Group Ltd -10.5% -29.65% -50.81% -57.84% 0% -59.26%

For the past year Red Violet Inc. has 134.87% stronger performance while Safe-T Group Ltd has -59.26% weaker performance.

Summary

Red Violet Inc. beats Safe-T Group Ltd on 5 of the 7 factors.

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Red Violet, Inc. (NasdaqCM:RDVT) operates independently of Cogint, Inc. as of March 26, 2018.

Safe-T Group Ltd provides security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.