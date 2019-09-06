Reviewing Red Violet Inc. (RDVT)’s and Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL)’s results

Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) and Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet Inc. 11 6.57 N/A -0.60 0.00 Pivotal Software Inc. 16 5.98 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights Red Violet Inc. and Pivotal Software Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Red Violet Inc. and Pivotal Software Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet Inc. 0.00% -16.6% -14.8% Pivotal Software Inc. 0.00% -11.2% -7.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Red Violet Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor Pivotal Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Red Violet Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pivotal Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Red Violet Inc. and Pivotal Software Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Violet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pivotal Software Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

Competitively the average price target of Pivotal Software Inc. is $21.33, which is potential 42.68% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Red Violet Inc. and Pivotal Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.1% and 79.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 13.2% of Red Violet Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of Pivotal Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Violet Inc. 15.53% 27.66% 93.05% 104.92% 116.85% 134.87% Pivotal Software Inc. -4.05% -10.57% -55.91% -48.81% -58% -42.02%

For the past year Red Violet Inc. has 134.87% stronger performance while Pivotal Software Inc. has -42.02% weaker performance.

Summary

Pivotal Software Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Red Violet Inc.

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Red Violet, Inc. (NasdaqCM:RDVT) operates independently of Cogint, Inc. as of March 26, 2018.

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. The company also enables its customers to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs). Pivotal Software, Inc. markets and sells PCF and Labs through its sales force and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.