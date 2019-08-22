Reviewing Red Violet Inc. (RDVT)’s and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s results

Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet Inc. 10 6.87 N/A -0.60 0.00 Oracle Corporation 54 4.50 N/A 2.90 19.39

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Red Violet Inc. and Oracle Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet Inc. 0.00% -16.6% -14.8% Oracle Corporation 0.00% 38.8% 9.5%

Liquidity

Red Violet Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. On the competitive side is, Oracle Corporation which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. Red Violet Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Oracle Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Red Violet Inc. and Oracle Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Violet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Oracle Corporation 2 11 6 2.32

On the other hand, Oracle Corporation’s potential upside is 6.80% and its consensus target price is $56.86.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.1% of Red Violet Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 56.6% of Oracle Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 13.2% of Red Violet Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 34.3% of Oracle Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Violet Inc. 15.53% 27.66% 93.05% 104.92% 116.85% 134.87% Oracle Corporation -3.11% -2.95% 2.59% 11.8% 17.96% 24.7%

For the past year Red Violet Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Oracle Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Oracle Corporation beats Red Violet Inc.

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Red Violet, Inc. (NasdaqCM:RDVT) operates independently of Cogint, Inc. as of March 26, 2018.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. The company licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes. It also provides software for mobile computing to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. In addition, the company offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and customer relationship management, procurement, project portfolio management, supply chain management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, risk, and compliance applications. Further, it provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, management software, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, and virtualization and other hardware-related software. Additionally, the company offers customers software license updates and product support contracts; database, middleware, and development software, as well as cloud-based platform and infrastructure; and IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade, as well as customer support and education services. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.