Reviewing Red Violet Inc. (RDVT)’s and MINDBODY Inc. (NASDAQ:MB)’s results

Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) and MINDBODY Inc. (NASDAQ:MB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet Inc. 10 6.96 N/A -0.60 0.00 MINDBODY Inc. 30,475 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Red Violet Inc. and MINDBODY Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Red Violet Inc. and MINDBODY Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet Inc. 0.00% -16.6% -14.8% MINDBODY Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Red Violet Inc. and MINDBODY Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.1% and 0%. Red Violet Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.2%. Competitively, MINDBODY Inc. has 1.14% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Violet Inc. 15.53% 27.66% 93.05% 104.92% 116.85% 134.87% MINDBODY Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Red Violet Inc. beats MINDBODY Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Red Violet, Inc. (NasdaqCM:RDVT) operates independently of Cogint, Inc. as of March 26, 2018.

MINDBODY, Inc. operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build client scheduling and online booking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, analytics and reporting, simple and intuitive user experience, mobility, branded Web, social integration, cloud-based architecture, open platform for third-party application development, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, barre, indoor cycling, personal training, martial arts, and dance exercise, spas, salons, music instruction studios, dance studios, childrenÂ’s activity centers, and integrative health centers. The company offers its software platform to its subscribers as a subscription-based service. It also connects consumers with businesses through its MINDBODY app, a consumer-facing mobile app that allows consumers to discover, evaluate, book, and pay for wellness services; MINDBODY Network, a fee-based platform that connects subscribers with local consumers via the MINDBODY app and third-party partner applications, or Websites; and MINDBODY API Platform and Partner Ecosystem, a platform focuses in areas, such as marketing automation, accounting, loyalty, mobile, and social interactions. MINDBODY, Inc. sells its subscriptions through a direct sales team primarily in San Luis Obispo, California; the United Kingdom; and Australia. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California.