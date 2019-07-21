Reviewing Red Violet Inc. (RDVT)’s and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)’s results

Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet Inc. 9 6.95 N/A -0.60 0.00 ePlus inc. 82 0.72 N/A 4.32 20.50

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Red Violet Inc. and ePlus inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Red Violet Inc. and ePlus inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet Inc. 0.00% -16.6% -14.8% ePlus inc. 0.00% 14.6% 7.4%

Liquidity

Red Violet Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ePlus inc. are 1.7 and 1.6 respectively. Red Violet Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ePlus inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Red Violet Inc. and ePlus inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.7% and 92.4% respectively. Red Violet Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of ePlus inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Violet Inc. 20.48% 36.61% 34.41% 66.39% 76.37% 48.37% ePlus inc. -3.42% -4.45% 1.64% 8.51% 1.28% 24.38%

For the past year Red Violet Inc. was more bullish than ePlus inc.

Summary

ePlus inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Red Violet Inc.

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Red Violet, Inc. (NasdaqCM:RDVT) operates independently of Cogint, Inc. as of March 26, 2018.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.