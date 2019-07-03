Reviewing Red Violet Inc. (RDVT)’s and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)’s results

This is a contrast between Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet Inc. 9 6.65 N/A -0.60 0.00 Dropbox Inc. 23 7.04 N/A -1.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Red Violet Inc. and Dropbox Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Red Violet Inc. and Dropbox Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet Inc. 0.00% -16.6% -14.8% Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -83.4% -32.3%

Liquidity

Red Violet Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dropbox Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Red Violet Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dropbox Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Red Violet Inc. and Dropbox Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Violet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dropbox Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Dropbox Inc. is $33, which is potential 32.00% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Red Violet Inc. and Dropbox Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.7% and 56.4%. Insiders owned roughly 13.2% of Red Violet Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Dropbox Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Violet Inc. 20.48% 36.61% 34.41% 66.39% 76.37% 48.37% Dropbox Inc. -3.63% 2.98% -10.37% -10.72% -23.87% 11.65%

For the past year Red Violet Inc. has stronger performance than Dropbox Inc.

Summary

Red Violet Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Dropbox Inc.

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Red Violet, Inc. (NasdaqCM:RDVT) operates independently of Cogint, Inc. as of March 26, 2018.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.