Reviewing Red Violet Inc. (RDVT)’s and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet Inc. 11 6.59 N/A -0.60 0.00 Castlight Health Inc. 3 1.50 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Red Violet Inc. and Castlight Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet Inc. 0.00% -16.6% -14.8% Castlight Health Inc. 0.00% -18.5% -13.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Red Violet Inc. is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.1. The Current Ratio of rival Castlight Health Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Red Violet Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Castlight Health Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Red Violet Inc. and Castlight Health Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.1% and 76.9%. Red Violet Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.4% of Castlight Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Violet Inc. 15.53% 27.66% 93.05% 104.92% 116.85% 134.87% Castlight Health Inc. -43.9% -50.15% -56.84% -42.91% -63.82% -25.81%

For the past year Red Violet Inc. has 134.87% stronger performance while Castlight Health Inc. has -25.81% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Red Violet Inc. beats Castlight Health Inc.

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Red Violet, Inc. (NasdaqCM:RDVT) operates independently of Cogint, Inc. as of March 26, 2018.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.