Reviewing Red Violet Inc. (RDVT)’s and Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)’s results

As Application Software businesses, Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) and Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet Inc. 9 8.70 N/A -0.60 0.00 Bridgeline Digital Inc. 8 0.17 N/A -105.70 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet Inc. 0.00% -16.6% -14.8% Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0.00% -200.3% -98.7%

Liquidity

Red Violet Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. On the competitive side is, Bridgeline Digital Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Red Violet Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.7% of Red Violet Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.5% of Bridgeline Digital Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% are Red Violet Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.3% of Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Violet Inc. 20.48% 36.61% 34.41% 66.39% 76.37% 48.37% Bridgeline Digital Inc. -17.25% -42.42% -53.82% -71.95% -93.14% -52.64%

For the past year Red Violet Inc. had bullish trend while Bridgeline Digital Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Red Violet, Inc. (NasdaqCM:RDVT) operates independently of Cogint, Inc. as of March 26, 2018.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The companyÂ’s iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides iAPPS Marketier, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and iAPPS Analyzer to manage, measure, and optimize Web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers iAPPS Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and iAPPSds, a Web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, Web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; co-location, application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, franchises/multi-unit organizations, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgeline Digital, Inc. in March 2010. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.