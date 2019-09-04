Reviewing Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR)’s and WillScot Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC)’s results

As Rental & Leasing Services companies, Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) and WillScot Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Rock Resorts Inc. 24 1.34 N/A 1.01 20.72 WillScot Corporation 13 1.63 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Red Rock Resorts Inc. and WillScot Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Red Rock Resorts Inc. and WillScot Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Rock Resorts Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 3% WillScot Corporation 0.00% -9.4% -2.3%

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Red Rock Resorts Inc. Its rival WillScot Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1 respectively. WillScot Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Red Rock Resorts Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Inc. and WillScot Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Rock Resorts Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 WillScot Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Red Rock Resorts Inc. has a 40.81% upside potential and a consensus price target of $28.5. On the other hand, WillScot Corporation’s potential upside is 36.69% and its average price target is $19. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Red Rock Resorts Inc. seems more appealing than WillScot Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Red Rock Resorts Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.7% of WillScot Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1% are Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.4% of WillScot Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Rock Resorts Inc. -5.27% -3.11% -20.06% -16.64% -39.59% 2.61% WillScot Corporation 2.71% 6.92% 17.32% 55.01% -6.08% 69%

For the past year Red Rock Resorts Inc. was less bullish than WillScot Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Red Rock Resorts Inc. beats WillScot Corporation.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market. In addition, it manages Graton Resort in Sonoma County, California; and Gun Lake in Allegan County, Michigan. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 20,133 slot machines; 338 table games; and 4,754 hotel rooms. The company was formerly known as Station Casinos Corp. and changed its name to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. in January 2016. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

WillScot Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty rental services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It is involved in the leasing and sale of mobile offices, modular buildings, and storage products. The company's products include single mobile and sales office units, multi-unit office complexes, classrooms, ground-level and stackable steel-frame office units, and other specialty units and shipping containers for portable storage solutions. It also provides value-added products and services, such as steps, ramps, furniture packages, damage waivers, and other amenities rental services; and delivery, installation, lease units removal, and other ancillary products and services. In addition, the company sells new and used units; and offers remote workforce accommodation solutions. It serves customers in the construction, education, healthcare, government, retail, commercial, transportation, security, energy, industrial, natural resources, and other sectors primarily under the Williams Scotsman and Target Logistics names. The company's fleet comprises approximately 100,000 modular space and portable storage units. The company is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.