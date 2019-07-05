Reviewing Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR)’s and Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)’s results

Both Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) and Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) are Rental & Leasing Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Rock Resorts Inc. 25 1.47 N/A 1.01 23.00 Rent-A-Center Inc. 21 0.56 N/A 0.65 37.45

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Red Rock Resorts Inc. and Rent-A-Center Inc. Rent-A-Center Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Red Rock Resorts Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Red Rock Resorts Inc. and Rent-A-Center Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Rock Resorts Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 3% Rent-A-Center Inc. 0.00% 15.2% 3%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Red Rock Resorts Inc. and Rent-A-Center Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Rock Resorts Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rent-A-Center Inc. 0 4 1 2.20

Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s upside potential is 44.86% at a $31 average target price. Rent-A-Center Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.5 average target price and a -25.48% potential downside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Red Rock Resorts Inc. is looking more favorable than Rent-A-Center Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Red Rock Resorts Inc. and Rent-A-Center Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 97.8% respectively. Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, 0.5% are Rent-A-Center Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Rock Resorts Inc. -9.22% -16.37% -15.39% -2.69% -31.34% 13.93% Rent-A-Center Inc. -7.12% 18.98% 36.35% 68.95% 144.78% 50.59%

For the past year Red Rock Resorts Inc. has weaker performance than Rent-A-Center Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Red Rock Resorts Inc. beats Rent-A-Center Inc.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market. In addition, it manages Graton Resort in Sonoma County, California; and Gun Lake in Allegan County, Michigan. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 20,133 slot machines; 338 table games; and 4,754 hotel rooms. The company was formerly known as Station Casinos Corp. and changed its name to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. in January 2016. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Rent-A-Center, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements. The company also provides merchandise on an installment sales basis; and offers the rent-to-own transaction to consumers who do not qualify for financing from the traditional retailer through kiosks within retailerÂ’s locations. It operates retail installment sales stores under the Get It Now and Home Choice names; and rent-to-own and franchised rent-to-own stores under the Rent-A-Centre, ColorTyme, and RimTyme names. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated approximately 2,463 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, including 45 retail installment sales stores; 1,431 Acceptance Now kiosk locations in 40 states and Puerto Rico; 478 Acceptance Now virtual (direct) locations; and 130 stores in Mexico, as well as franchised 229 rent-to-own stores in 31 states under the Rent-A-Center, ColorTyme, and RimTyme names. Rent-A-Center, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.