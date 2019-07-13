Reviewing Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR)’s and Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)’s results

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) and Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) compete with each other in the Rental & Leasing Services sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Rock Resorts Inc. 25 1.53 N/A 1.01 23.00 Herc Holdings Inc. 40 0.64 N/A 1.79 23.14

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Red Rock Resorts Inc. and Herc Holdings Inc. Herc Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Red Rock Resorts Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Herc Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) and Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Rock Resorts Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 3% Herc Holdings Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 2%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Red Rock Resorts Inc. and Herc Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Rock Resorts Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Herc Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Red Rock Resorts Inc. has a 38.64% upside potential and an average target price of $31. Competitively Herc Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $51, with potential upside of 12.83%. The information presented earlier suggests that Red Rock Resorts Inc. looks more robust than Herc Holdings Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Red Rock Resorts Inc. shares and 96.7% of Herc Holdings Inc. shares. Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Herc Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Rock Resorts Inc. -9.22% -16.37% -15.39% -2.69% -31.34% 13.93% Herc Holdings Inc. -0.86% -1.03% 0.93% 8.65% -27.53% 59.02%

For the past year Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Herc Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Herc Holdings Inc. beats Red Rock Resorts Inc.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market. In addition, it manages Graton Resort in Sonoma County, California; and Gun Lake in Allegan County, Michigan. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 20,133 slot machines; 338 table games; and 4,754 hotel rooms. The company was formerly known as Station Casinos Corp. and changed its name to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. in January 2016. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Herc Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based service that supports specialty equipment, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation, and studio and production equipment. The company also sells used equipment and contractor supplies, such as construction consumables, tools, small equipment, and safety supplies; provides repair, maintenance, and equipment management services, as well as offers ancillary services, such as equipment transport, rental protection, cleaning, refueling, and labor. It serves commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment, and agriculture markets, as well as refineries and petrochemicals through its sales team, as well as through trade shows and Internet. As of December 31, 2016, it operated approximately 270 locations in the United States, Canada, China, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. Herc Holdings Inc. is based in Bonita Springs, Florida.