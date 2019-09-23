Reviewing Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR)’s and Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s results

We are contrasting Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) and Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Rental & Leasing Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Rock Resorts Inc. 23 1.45 N/A 1.01 20.72 Avis Budget Group Inc. 33 0.24 N/A 1.97 18.51

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Red Rock Resorts Inc. and Avis Budget Group Inc. Avis Budget Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Red Rock Resorts Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Red Rock Resorts Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Rock Resorts Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 3% Avis Budget Group Inc. 0.00% 39.5% 0.8%

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Red Rock Resorts Inc. Its rival Avis Budget Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Red Rock Resorts Inc. and Avis Budget Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Rock Resorts Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Avis Budget Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Red Rock Resorts Inc. has an average price target of $28.5, and a 30.26% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 1% of Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Avis Budget Group Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Rock Resorts Inc. -5.27% -3.11% -20.06% -16.64% -39.59% 2.61% Avis Budget Group Inc. 0% 4.12% 3.97% 36.04% 6.97% 61.88%

For the past year Red Rock Resorts Inc. has weaker performance than Avis Budget Group Inc.

Summary

Avis Budget Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Red Rock Resorts Inc.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market. In addition, it manages Graton Resort in Sonoma County, California; and Gun Lake in Allegan County, Michigan. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 20,133 slot machines; 338 table games; and 4,754 hotel rooms. The company was formerly known as Station Casinos Corp. and changed its name to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. in January 2016. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Avis Budget Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Americas and International. It operates the Avis brand car rental system with approximately 5,550 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand vehicle rental system with approximately 4,050 car rental locations, which serve the value-conscious segments of the industry; and the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network that provides vehicles to approximately 1 million members. The company also operates the Payless brand, which comprises approximately 240 vehicle rental locations; the Apex brand primarily in the deep-value segment of the car rental industry with approximately 25 rental locations in New Zealand and Australia; and the Maggiore brand that provides vehicle rental services in the commercial, leisure, and insurance replacement/leasing segments with approximately 130 rental locations in Italy, as well as the France Cars brand, which offers light commercial vehicle fleets with approximately 60 rental locations in France. In addition, it is involved in the local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 22,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 1,000 dealers and 480 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States. Further, it offers optional insurance products and coverages, such as supplemental liability, personal accident, personal effects protection, emergency sickness protection, automobile towing protection, and cargo insurance products. The company was formerly known as Cendant Corporation and changed its name to Avis Budget Group, Inc. in September 2006. Avis Budget Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.