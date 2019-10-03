Reviewing Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB)’s and Famous Dave’s of America Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE)’s results

Since Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) and Famous Dave’s of America Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) are part of the Restaurants industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. 33 3.05 11.31M -0.78 0.00 Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 4 1.37 5.31M 0.44 10.43

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. and Famous Dave’s of America Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. and Famous Dave’s of America Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. 33,801,554.09% -2.6% -1.1% Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 118,078,719.15% 18.2% 9.4%

Risk and Volatility

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s current beta is 1.15 and it happens to be 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s 8.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. and Famous Dave’s of America Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s downside potential is -6.67% at a $30.5 average target price. On the other hand, Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s potential upside is 91.49% and its average target price is $9. Based on the data shown earlier, Famous Dave’s of America Inc. is looking more favorable than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. and Famous Dave’s of America Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 78.8%. 1.8% are Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.5% of Famous Dave’s of America Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. -4.51% 8.51% 2.23% 1.54% -30.19% 23.58% Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 2.24% -4.99% -10.04% -1.72% -29.69% -0.44%

For the past year Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. had bullish trend while Famous Dave’s of America Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors Famous Dave’s of America Inc. beats Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.

Famous DaveÂ’s of America, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Famous DaveÂ’s name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 6, 2017, it owned 35 locations and franchised 138 locations in 32 states, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. Famous DaveÂ’s of America, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.