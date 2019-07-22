Reviewing Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB)’s and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)’s results

We are comparing Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Restaurants companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. 31 0.33 N/A -0.50 0.00 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 9 0.33 N/A 0.16 53.27

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. 0.00% -1.6% -0.7% Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 1.6%

Risk and Volatility

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. has a 0.83 beta, while its volatility is 17.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 9.27% and an $36.67 average target price. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 average target price and a 82.23% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 90.9% respectively. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.5% of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. -2.1% 9.1% 0.27% -4.31% -44.67% 23.84% Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. -5.99% -14.18% -6.2% -25.04% -29.42% -13.92%

For the past year Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. had bullish trend while Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 790 Burger King restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.