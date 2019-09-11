Reviewing Red Lion Hotels Corporation (RLH)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Lodging companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75% of Red Lion Hotels Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.18% of all Lodging’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Red Lion Hotels Corporation has 5.5% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 6.47% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Red Lion Hotels Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Lion Hotels Corporation 0.00% -2.80% -1.70% Industry Average 4.58% 41.45% 5.68%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Red Lion Hotels Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Red Lion Hotels Corporation N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 167.88M 3.67B 68.25

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Red Lion Hotels Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Lion Hotels Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.13 1.60 2.54

$12.5 is the average target price of Red Lion Hotels Corporation, with a potential upside of 111.15%. The competitors have a potential upside of 12.98%. Given Red Lion Hotels Corporation’s competitors higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Red Lion Hotels Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Red Lion Hotels Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Lion Hotels Corporation -0.44% -5.56% -14.05% -27.53% -44.57% -17.2% Industry Average 1.50% 1.57% 3.41% 13.40% 10.86% 20.89%

For the past year Red Lion Hotels Corporation had bearish trend while Red Lion Hotels Corporation’s competitors had bullish trend.

Volatility & Risk

Red Lion Hotels Corporation has a beta of 0.78 and its 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Red Lion Hotels Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.21 which is 21.18% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Red Lion Hotels Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Red Lion Hotels Corporation’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Red Lion Hotels Corporation.