Reviewing Red Hat Inc. (RHT)’s and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s results

Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Hat Inc. 181 9.61 N/A 2.39 77.46 Twilio Inc. 120 22.91 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Red Hat Inc. and Twilio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Red Hat Inc. and Twilio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Hat Inc. 0.00% 30.1% 8.4% Twilio Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Red Hat Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Twilio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.8 while its Quick Ratio is 5.8. Twilio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Red Hat Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Red Hat Inc. and Twilio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Hat Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Twilio Inc. 0 1 8 2.89

Red Hat Inc. has an average target price of $190, and a 1.08% upside potential. On the other hand, Twilio Inc.’s potential upside is 11.72% and its consensus target price is $152.89. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Twilio Inc. seems more appealing than Red Hat Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.1% of Red Hat Inc. shares and 66.2% of Twilio Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Red Hat Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Twilio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Hat Inc. 0.53% 1.63% 2.94% 6.64% 12.46% 5.49% Twilio Inc. 2.88% 6.49% 26.74% 46.86% 157.9% 51.68%

For the past year Red Hat Inc. has weaker performance than Twilio Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Red Hat Inc. beats Twilio Inc.

Red Hat, Inc. provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications. The company offers application development-related and other technology solutions, such as Red Hat JBoss Middleware, a solution for developing, deploying, and managing applications; integrating applications, data, and devices; and automating business processes in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat cloud offerings, a software solution that enables customers to build and manage various cloud computing environments; Red Hat Mobile, a software development platform that enables customers to develop, integrate, deploy, and manage mobile applications for enterprises; and Red Hat Storage, a software solution that enables customers to manage large, unstructured, or semi-structured data in hybrid cloud environments. It also provides consulting, support, and training services; and real-time operating system, distributed computing, directory services, and user authentication. Red Hat, Inc. has a collaboration with Wipro Limited to set up a cloud application factory that offers developers and IT teams a methodology for application modernization across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The company was formerly known as Red Hat Software, Inc. and changed its name to Red Hat, Inc. in June 1999. Red Hat, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.