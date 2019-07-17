Reviewing Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH)’s and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.71 N/A -3.83 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 0.59 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Recro Pharma Inc. and Teligent Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Recro Pharma Inc. and Teligent Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% -580% -36.2% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -84.1% -14.9%

Volatility & Risk

Recro Pharma Inc. has a -0.1 beta, while its volatility is 110.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Teligent Inc. on the other hand, has 1.45 beta which makes it 45.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Recro Pharma Inc. are 2.5 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Teligent Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Recro Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Teligent Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Recro Pharma Inc. and Teligent Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -15.92% for Recro Pharma Inc. with consensus price target of $8.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.9% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares and 83.8% of Teligent Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.3% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Teligent Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. 5.5% 12.04% 9.94% 27.89% -15.54% 32.39% Teligent Inc. -0.89% -10.79% -43.54% -72.55% -69.96% -34.88%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Teligent Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Recro Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Teligent Inc.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.