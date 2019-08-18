Reviewing Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH)’s and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s results

Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.88 N/A -3.27 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 12 15.48 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Recro Pharma Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Recro Pharma Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2%

Liquidity

Recro Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Spero Therapeutics Inc. which has a 17.5 Current Ratio and a 17.5 Quick Ratio. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recro Pharma Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -21.08% for Recro Pharma Inc. with consensus price target of $8.5. Spero Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28.5 consensus price target and a 181.07% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Spero Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Recro Pharma Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares and 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares. Recro Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Recro Pharma Inc.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.